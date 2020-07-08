All apartments in Richland Hills
Find more places like
3001 Rufe Snow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland Hills, TX
/
3001 Rufe Snow Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 3:25 AM

3001 Rufe Snow Drive

3001 Rufe Snow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richland Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3001 Rufe Snow Drive, Richland Hills, TX 76118

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

32Ten on the Blvd
3216 Ash Park Dr
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3001 Rufe Snow Drive have any available units?
3001 Rufe Snow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
Is 3001 Rufe Snow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Rufe Snow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Rufe Snow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 Rufe Snow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3001 Rufe Snow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Rufe Snow Drive offers parking.
Does 3001 Rufe Snow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Rufe Snow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Rufe Snow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3001 Rufe Snow Drive has a pool.
Does 3001 Rufe Snow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3001 Rufe Snow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Rufe Snow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Rufe Snow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Rufe Snow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 Rufe Snow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Richland Hills 1 BedroomsRichland Hills 2 BedroomsRichland Hills Apartments with ParkingRichland Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsRichland Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District