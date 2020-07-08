2903 Willow Park Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3/2/2 With Two Living & Two Dining Areas in BIRDVILLE ISD! - Charming 3/2/2 with two living areas and two dining areas situated on an oversized lot in BIRDVILLE ISD! Split level layout with private master suite separated from secondary bedrooms, tons of storage options and incredible custom built-ins at every turn. Front entry opens to light and bright formal living and dining areas featuring wood flooring. Open kitchen boasts tile countertops accented by white cabinets and black appliances! Stove, dishwasher, disposal and breakfast bar! Fullsize washer and dryer connections with added cabinet space. Huge second living offers brick wood burning fireplace, built in hutch and wet bar with access to open patio and large backyard with storage shed. This one is a must see!Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8.No Smoking. Storage building is a non-warrantied item.



(RLNE4798715)