Richland Hills, TX
2903 Willow Park Street
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

2903 Willow Park Street

2903 Willow Park St
Location

2903 Willow Park St, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3/2/2 With Two Living & Two Dining Areas in BIRDVILLE ISD! - Charming 3/2/2 with two living areas and two dining areas situated on an oversized lot in BIRDVILLE ISD! Split level layout with private master suite separated from secondary bedrooms, tons of storage options and incredible custom built-ins at every turn. Front entry opens to light and bright formal living and dining areas featuring wood flooring. Open kitchen boasts tile countertops accented by white cabinets and black appliances! Stove, dishwasher, disposal and breakfast bar! Fullsize washer and dryer connections with added cabinet space. Huge second living offers brick wood burning fireplace, built in hutch and wet bar with access to open patio and large backyard with storage shed. This one is a must see!Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8.No Smoking. Storage building is a non-warrantied item.

(RLNE4798715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Willow Park Street have any available units?
2903 Willow Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 2903 Willow Park Street have?
Some of 2903 Willow Park Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Willow Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Willow Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Willow Park Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2903 Willow Park Street is pet friendly.
Does 2903 Willow Park Street offer parking?
No, 2903 Willow Park Street does not offer parking.
Does 2903 Willow Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 Willow Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Willow Park Street have a pool?
No, 2903 Willow Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 2903 Willow Park Street have accessible units?
No, 2903 Willow Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Willow Park Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 Willow Park Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2903 Willow Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2903 Willow Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.

