Last updated January 5 2020 at 1:28 PM

2836 Willow Park Street

2836 Willow Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2836 Willow Park Drive, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Renovated house in Richaland HIlls. Open floor plan, new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertips, New doors, new fans, new carpet, ceramic tile and wood floorings. Everything is NEW. New frameless shower door will be installed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 Willow Park Street have any available units?
2836 Willow Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 2836 Willow Park Street have?
Some of 2836 Willow Park Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 Willow Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Willow Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Willow Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 2836 Willow Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland Hills.
Does 2836 Willow Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 2836 Willow Park Street offers parking.
Does 2836 Willow Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2836 Willow Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Willow Park Street have a pool?
No, 2836 Willow Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 2836 Willow Park Street have accessible units?
No, 2836 Willow Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Willow Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 Willow Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2836 Willow Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2836 Willow Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.

