Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:34 AM

2705 Willow Park Street

2705 Willow Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2705 Willow Park Drive, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Park

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Willow Park Street have any available units?
2705 Willow Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
Is 2705 Willow Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Willow Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Willow Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 2705 Willow Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland Hills.
Does 2705 Willow Park Street offer parking?
No, 2705 Willow Park Street does not offer parking.
Does 2705 Willow Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Willow Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Willow Park Street have a pool?
No, 2705 Willow Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Willow Park Street have accessible units?
No, 2705 Willow Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Willow Park Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 Willow Park Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 Willow Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2705 Willow Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.

