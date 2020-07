Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub volleyball court alarm system carport game room media room

The Pradera Luxury Apartments is located in Richardson, TX, making it easy to get to the DFW metroplex with quick access to major highways, including George Bush Turnpike and Hwy 75. We are also just moments from major local employers and universities, including Dell, Texas Instruments, Baylor Medical Center, Erickson, United Healthcare and University of Texas at Dallas.



LIVING AT THE PRADERA



Here’s where you can see firsthand why The Pradera is a place people love to live. At Berkshire, our focus is providing residents with everything that makes apartment living great. This includes a beautiful apartment home, an attentive and supportive staff, and all the amenities of your community.



Exquisite Amenities



Residents enjoy our two sparkling swimming pools with sun deck and spa, sand volleyball court, two 24-hour fitness centers, business center, clubroom, coffee bar, dog park, and package lockers.



Pet Friendly



We love our furry friends and are a pet-friendly community welco