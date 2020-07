Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room green community internet access package receiving pool table yoga

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome home to The Lofts at Palisades Apartments. Our community provides residents with a unique, spacious, and luxurious lifestyle in the bustling city of Richmond, Texas. Our urban location, modern design, and suburban feel are complemented by our abundance of upscale, convenient loft features and community amenities. Our lofts offer an array of unique design choices, such as stylish kitchen backsplash, custom maple stained cabinetry, and wood-style flooring.



Spacious city parks with wooded trails, easy interstate access, and local dining and shopping options are all major perks of living in the Lofts. We are a quick three miles north of the heart of Richardson and all of its local charm. Experience the best of an urban location with suburban conveniences at the Lofts at Palisades.



Welcome Home – This is Luxe Living.