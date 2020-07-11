Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center conference room clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bike storage garage package receiving trash valet cats allowed elevator bbq/grill courtyard hot tub internet access

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***GreenVue Apartments connects you to the rhythm and energy of the modern landscape in Richardson, TX. Work and play minutes from your luxury apartment community. You’ll be close to the urban diversity of CItyLine and convenient to major employers including State Farm and Cisco. Expansive one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes feature sleek, smart design and a full menu of amenities to complement your active lifestyle. Whether you’re enjoying the onsite golf simulator or maxing your potential in a weekly boot camp, you’ll live big at GreenVue Apartments.