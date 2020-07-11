All apartments in Richardson
GreenVUE Apartments

1350 N Greenville Ave · (214) 238-9395
Location

1350 N Greenville Ave, Richardson, TX 75081

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4205 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,081

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Unit 5221 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,081

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Unit 2312 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,088

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6403 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,453

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 4320 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,458

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 5301 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from GreenVUE Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
elevator
bbq/grill
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***GreenVue Apartments connects you to the rhythm and energy of the modern landscape in Richardson, TX. Work and play minutes from your luxury apartment community. You’ll be close to the urban diversity of CItyLine and convenient to major employers including State Farm and Cisco. Expansive one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes feature sleek, smart design and a full menu of amenities to complement your active lifestyle. Whether you’re enjoying the onsite golf simulator or maxing your potential in a weekly boot camp, you’ll live big at GreenVue Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does GreenVUE Apartments have any available units?
GreenVUE Apartments has 30 units available starting at $1,081 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does GreenVUE Apartments have?
Some of GreenVUE Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is GreenVUE Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
GreenVUE Apartments is offering the following rent specials: LOOK-N-LEASE SPECIAL! APPLY BY JUNE 30TH & GET $500 OFF THE 1ST MONTH'S RENT! *limited time offer, restrictions may apply
Is GreenVUE Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, GreenVUE Apartments is pet friendly.
Does GreenVUE Apartments offer parking?
Yes, GreenVUE Apartments offers parking.
Does GreenVUE Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, GreenVUE Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does GreenVUE Apartments have a pool?
Yes, GreenVUE Apartments has a pool.
Does GreenVUE Apartments have accessible units?
No, GreenVUE Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does GreenVUE Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, GreenVUE Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
