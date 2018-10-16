All apartments in Richardson
946 S Weatherred Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:04 PM

946 S Weatherred Drive

946 South Weatherred Drive · No Longer Available
Location

946 South Weatherred Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

pool
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Well Maintained. Charming and Comfortable. Two Bedrooms upstairs. This is this perfect for stater or an ideal for an investment portfolio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 S Weatherred Drive have any available units?
946 S Weatherred Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 946 S Weatherred Drive currently offering any rent specials?
946 S Weatherred Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 S Weatherred Drive pet-friendly?
No, 946 S Weatherred Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 946 S Weatherred Drive offer parking?
No, 946 S Weatherred Drive does not offer parking.
Does 946 S Weatherred Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 S Weatherred Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 S Weatherred Drive have a pool?
Yes, 946 S Weatherred Drive has a pool.
Does 946 S Weatherred Drive have accessible units?
No, 946 S Weatherred Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 946 S Weatherred Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 946 S Weatherred Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 946 S Weatherred Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 946 S Weatherred Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

