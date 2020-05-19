Rent Calculator
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
933 S Greenville Avenue
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:29 AM
1 of 1
933 S Greenville Avenue
933 South Greenville Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
933 South Greenville Avenue, Richardson, TX 75081
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Small home located across the street Christa McAuliffe Learning Center and Trinity Fellowship Church. Huge heavily treed lot. New carpet. Landlord planning small kitchen remodel shortly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 933 S Greenville Avenue have any available units?
933 S Greenville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 933 S Greenville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
933 S Greenville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 S Greenville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 933 S Greenville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 933 S Greenville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 933 S Greenville Avenue offers parking.
Does 933 S Greenville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 S Greenville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 S Greenville Avenue have a pool?
No, 933 S Greenville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 933 S Greenville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 933 S Greenville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 933 S Greenville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 933 S Greenville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 933 S Greenville Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 933 S Greenville Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
