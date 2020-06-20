Rent Calculator
930 E Campbell Rd
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM
930 E Campbell Rd
930 East Campbell Road
No Longer Available
Location
930 East Campbell Road, Richardson, TX 75081
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 930 E Campbell Rd have any available units?
930 E Campbell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 930 E Campbell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
930 E Campbell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 E Campbell Rd pet-friendly?
No, 930 E Campbell Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 930 E Campbell Rd offer parking?
No, 930 E Campbell Rd does not offer parking.
Does 930 E Campbell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 E Campbell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 E Campbell Rd have a pool?
No, 930 E Campbell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 930 E Campbell Rd have accessible units?
No, 930 E Campbell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 930 E Campbell Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 E Campbell Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 E Campbell Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 E Campbell Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
