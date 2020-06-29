Rent Calculator
923 Wedgewood Way
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
923 Wedgewood Way
923 Wedgewood Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
923 Wedgewood Way, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly sought after Richardson Heights location! Richardson Schools. Mature tree provides lots of shade. Roof recently replaced. Single story floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 923 Wedgewood Way have any available units?
923 Wedgewood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 923 Wedgewood Way have?
Some of 923 Wedgewood Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 923 Wedgewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
923 Wedgewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Wedgewood Way pet-friendly?
No, 923 Wedgewood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 923 Wedgewood Way offer parking?
Yes, 923 Wedgewood Way offers parking.
Does 923 Wedgewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 Wedgewood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Wedgewood Way have a pool?
No, 923 Wedgewood Way does not have a pool.
Does 923 Wedgewood Way have accessible units?
No, 923 Wedgewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Wedgewood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 Wedgewood Way has units with dishwashers.
