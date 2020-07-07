Rent Calculator
916 Wateka Way
916 Wateka Way
916 Wateka Way
Location
916 Wateka Way, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description:
Enter something in there so we can see it
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 916 Wateka Way have any available units?
916 Wateka Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 916 Wateka Way have?
Some of 916 Wateka Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 916 Wateka Way currently offering any rent specials?
916 Wateka Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Wateka Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Wateka Way is pet friendly.
Does 916 Wateka Way offer parking?
No, 916 Wateka Way does not offer parking.
Does 916 Wateka Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Wateka Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Wateka Way have a pool?
Yes, 916 Wateka Way has a pool.
Does 916 Wateka Way have accessible units?
No, 916 Wateka Way does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Wateka Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Wateka Way has units with dishwashers.
