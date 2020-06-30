All apartments in Richardson
901 Spring Valley Plaza

901 Spring Valley Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

901 Spring Valley Plaza, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice single story brick duplex on CUL-DE-SAC. Ceramic tile floors. Large living area. Dining area. Open kitchen. Nice size master bedroom. Full size washer & dryer connections. One car garage in back with opener. Back yard is not fenced in closed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Spring Valley Plaza have any available units?
901 Spring Valley Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Spring Valley Plaza have?
Some of 901 Spring Valley Plaza's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Spring Valley Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
901 Spring Valley Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Spring Valley Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 901 Spring Valley Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 901 Spring Valley Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 901 Spring Valley Plaza offers parking.
Does 901 Spring Valley Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Spring Valley Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Spring Valley Plaza have a pool?
No, 901 Spring Valley Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 901 Spring Valley Plaza have accessible units?
No, 901 Spring Valley Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Spring Valley Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Spring Valley Plaza has units with dishwashers.

