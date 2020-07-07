Rent Calculator
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
900 Spring Valley Plaza
Last updated October 10 2019 at 6:57 AM
900 Spring Valley Plaza
900 Spring Valley Plaza
·
No Longer Available
Location
900 Spring Valley Plaza, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR LEASE ONLY...Updated and affordable 2 BR, 1 Bath with garage and fenced yard. Richardson schools, convenient to shopping, restaurants, UTD, and Hwy 75. Available mid Oct.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 900 Spring Valley Plaza have any available units?
900 Spring Valley Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 900 Spring Valley Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
900 Spring Valley Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Spring Valley Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 900 Spring Valley Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 900 Spring Valley Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 900 Spring Valley Plaza offers parking.
Does 900 Spring Valley Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Spring Valley Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Spring Valley Plaza have a pool?
No, 900 Spring Valley Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 900 Spring Valley Plaza have accessible units?
No, 900 Spring Valley Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Spring Valley Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Spring Valley Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Spring Valley Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Spring Valley Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
