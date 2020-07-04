All apartments in Richardson
900 Mount Vernon Drive
Location

900 Mt Vernon Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Marlborough Square

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This stunning Richardson home offers a sparkling in-ground pool!  Enjoy many amenities and spacious bedrooms complete with neutral paint and space for your furniture!  Come and tour before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Mount Vernon Drive have any available units?
900 Mount Vernon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Mount Vernon Drive have?
Some of 900 Mount Vernon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Mount Vernon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
900 Mount Vernon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Mount Vernon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 900 Mount Vernon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 900 Mount Vernon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 900 Mount Vernon Drive offers parking.
Does 900 Mount Vernon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Mount Vernon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Mount Vernon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 900 Mount Vernon Drive has a pool.
Does 900 Mount Vernon Drive have accessible units?
No, 900 Mount Vernon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Mount Vernon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Mount Vernon Drive has units with dishwashers.

