883 WATERFALL Way
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:00 AM
1 of 29
883 WATERFALL Way
883 Waterfall Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
883 Waterfall Way, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
STUDIO FLOOR-PLAN WITH WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS, WBFP, FENCED PATIO, 3 CEILING FANS,EAT IN KITCHEN, ALARM!!!!!!!!!!!! APPLICATION FEE OF $50 per person over the age of 18 MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 883 WATERFALL Way have any available units?
883 WATERFALL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 883 WATERFALL Way have?
Some of 883 WATERFALL Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 883 WATERFALL Way currently offering any rent specials?
883 WATERFALL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 883 WATERFALL Way pet-friendly?
No, 883 WATERFALL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 883 WATERFALL Way offer parking?
No, 883 WATERFALL Way does not offer parking.
Does 883 WATERFALL Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 883 WATERFALL Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 883 WATERFALL Way have a pool?
No, 883 WATERFALL Way does not have a pool.
Does 883 WATERFALL Way have accessible units?
No, 883 WATERFALL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 883 WATERFALL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 883 WATERFALL Way has units with dishwashers.
