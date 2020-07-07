883 WATERFALL Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

STUDIO FLOOR-PLAN WITH WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS, WBFP, FENCED PATIO, 3 CEILING FANS,EAT IN KITCHEN, ALARM!!!!!!!!!!!! APPLICATION FEE OF $50 per person over the age of 18 MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS.