873 Dublin Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:57 PM

873 Dublin Drive

873 Dublin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

873 Dublin Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 Dublin Drive have any available units?
873 Dublin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 873 Dublin Drive have?
Some of 873 Dublin Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 Dublin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
873 Dublin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Dublin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 873 Dublin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 873 Dublin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 873 Dublin Drive offers parking.
Does 873 Dublin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 873 Dublin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Dublin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 873 Dublin Drive has a pool.
Does 873 Dublin Drive have accessible units?
No, 873 Dublin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Dublin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 873 Dublin Drive has units with dishwashers.

