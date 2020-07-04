All apartments in Richardson
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:47 PM

864 Dartford Dr.

864 Dartford Dr · No Longer Available
Location

864 Dartford Dr, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
864 Dartford Dr. Available 12/09/19 Stunning New Build! - Stunning New Build! This beautiful town-home features natural lighting throughout with dramatic archways. Living area open to eat-in kitchen. Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters and large window overlooking backyard. Private Study. Master suite features window seat, ceiling fan and attached en-suite w dual sinks, stand alone glass shower and garden tub. Secondary bedroom connects to shared bath. Guest bedroom has dual sinks and plenty of storage. Separate utility room. Open patio with rear entry 2 car garage. Richardson ISD!

(RLNE4394155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 Dartford Dr. have any available units?
864 Dartford Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 864 Dartford Dr. have?
Some of 864 Dartford Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 Dartford Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
864 Dartford Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 Dartford Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 864 Dartford Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 864 Dartford Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 864 Dartford Dr. offers parking.
Does 864 Dartford Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 864 Dartford Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 Dartford Dr. have a pool?
No, 864 Dartford Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 864 Dartford Dr. have accessible units?
No, 864 Dartford Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 864 Dartford Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 864 Dartford Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

