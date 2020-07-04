Amenities

864 Dartford Dr. Available 12/09/19 Stunning New Build! - Stunning New Build! This beautiful town-home features natural lighting throughout with dramatic archways. Living area open to eat-in kitchen. Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters and large window overlooking backyard. Private Study. Master suite features window seat, ceiling fan and attached en-suite w dual sinks, stand alone glass shower and garden tub. Secondary bedroom connects to shared bath. Guest bedroom has dual sinks and plenty of storage. Separate utility room. Open patio with rear entry 2 car garage. Richardson ISD!



