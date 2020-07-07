All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080
Last updated March 26 2020 at 8:01 AM

851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080

851 Greenside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

851 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
volleyball court
Richardson unit w/Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($100/mo), Theater room, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Carports, Volleyball, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Intrusion alarms,

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 18644069

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 have any available units?
851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 have?
Some of 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 currently offering any rent specials?
851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 is pet friendly.
Does 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 offer parking?
Yes, 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 offers parking.
Does 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 have a pool?
Yes, 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 has a pool.
Does 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 have accessible units?
Yes, 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 has accessible units.
Does 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District