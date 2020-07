Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction gym pool ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool new construction

MODERN, INSIDE & OUT.

Reward yourself with top-of-the-market amenities, from the lavish infinity-edge pool to state-of-the-art fitness studios with panoramic views of the park below. Brand-new apartments in Richardson, TX, with chef-style kitchens and soaking tubs in each master bath, anchoring a well-built community with every convenience just steps away. Open floor plans with highly-designed smart spaces offer bonus exteriors including private balconies & gated yards.