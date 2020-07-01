Lovely condo for lease located in Waterfall Crossing. Conveniently located near I-75 and Spring Valley. Two spacious bedrooms located upstairs. Open concept floor plan connecting dinning room and loving room. Large front patio with tall privacy fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 841 Dublin Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
What amenities does 841 Dublin Drive have?
Some of 841 Dublin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
