Richardson, TX
841 Dublin Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:11 AM

841 Dublin Drive

Location

841 Dublin Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely condo for lease located in Waterfall Crossing. Conveniently located near I-75 and Spring Valley. Two spacious bedrooms located upstairs. Open concept floor plan connecting dinning room and loving room. Large front patio with tall privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Dublin Drive have any available units?
841 Dublin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 Dublin Drive have?
Some of 841 Dublin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Dublin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
841 Dublin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Dublin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 841 Dublin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 841 Dublin Drive offer parking?
No, 841 Dublin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 841 Dublin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Dublin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Dublin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 841 Dublin Drive has a pool.
Does 841 Dublin Drive have accessible units?
No, 841 Dublin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Dublin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 Dublin Drive has units with dishwashers.

