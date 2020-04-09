Rent Calculator
Last updated February 25 2020 at 5:38 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
835 Dublin Drive
835 Dublin Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
835 Dublin Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
2 bedroom 1 full bath upstairs,half bath down stairs, spacious living and dining room , kitchen with granite counter top with Refrigerator, washer Dryer included in the lease. Unite 835 #C
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 835 Dublin Drive have any available units?
835 Dublin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 835 Dublin Drive have?
Some of 835 Dublin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 835 Dublin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
835 Dublin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Dublin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 835 Dublin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 835 Dublin Drive offer parking?
No, 835 Dublin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 835 Dublin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 Dublin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Dublin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 835 Dublin Drive has a pool.
Does 835 Dublin Drive have accessible units?
No, 835 Dublin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Dublin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 Dublin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
