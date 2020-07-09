Rent Calculator
834 Brentwood Lane
834 Brentwood Lane
834 Brentwood Lane
·
Location
834 Brentwood Lane, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 4 bedroom Richardson Home! - Perfect home for you! Features include vinyl flooring, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, galley style kitchen. A must see!
(RLNE5762293)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 834 Brentwood Lane have any available units?
834 Brentwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 834 Brentwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
834 Brentwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Brentwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 834 Brentwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 834 Brentwood Lane offer parking?
No, 834 Brentwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 834 Brentwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 Brentwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Brentwood Lane have a pool?
No, 834 Brentwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 834 Brentwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 834 Brentwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Brentwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 834 Brentwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Brentwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 834 Brentwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
