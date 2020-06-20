All apartments in Richardson
833 Rohan Drive

833 Rohan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

833 Rohan Dr, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely townhome boasts one of the largest floorplans in this gated subdivision. Beautifully finished with stainless appliances, granite countertops, high ceilings, and eco-friendly smart switches, locks, and lighting with Alexa compatibility. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, and sidekick washer are included with the lease! Induction cooktop, dishwasher, built in microwave, a large island and pantry finish out the kitchen. Large eastward facing floor to ceiling windows grace the living area with a balcony. Hardwoods throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, a beautiful master bath, covered patio, and two car garage make this home a must see. Yard work and HOA dues are also included with the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Rohan Drive have any available units?
833 Rohan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 Rohan Drive have?
Some of 833 Rohan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Rohan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
833 Rohan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Rohan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 833 Rohan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 833 Rohan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 833 Rohan Drive offers parking.
Does 833 Rohan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 Rohan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Rohan Drive have a pool?
No, 833 Rohan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 833 Rohan Drive have accessible units?
No, 833 Rohan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Rohan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 Rohan Drive has units with dishwashers.

