831 Dublin Drive

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in the heart of Richardson, located within close distance of Cottonwood park & Dover Elementary School. Granite countertops in kitchen. Both bedrooms on the 2nd floor with own private baths & large walk-in closets. Large patio with trees, outside storage. Laminate floor in living & dining room,bamboo floors on the stairs & 2nd floor bedrms. All kitchen appliances plus full size washer & dryer included. Includes 1 reserved covered parking space & 1 nonreserved. Perfectly maintained community pool and club house. Water, sewage, trash & HOA Fees are paid by Landlord;tenant pays electric only.No Smoking or Section 8. Kitchen pictures will come soon.