Richardson, TX
831 Dublin Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 10:36 AM

831 Dublin Drive

831 Dublin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

831 Dublin Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in the heart of Richardson, located within close distance of Cottonwood park & Dover Elementary School. Granite countertops in kitchen. Both bedrooms on the 2nd floor with own private baths & large walk-in closets. Large patio with trees, outside storage. Laminate floor in living & dining room,bamboo floors on the stairs & 2nd floor bedrms. All kitchen appliances plus full size washer & dryer included. Includes 1 reserved covered parking space & 1 nonreserved. Perfectly maintained community pool and club house. Water, sewage, trash & HOA Fees are paid by Landlord;tenant pays electric only.No Smoking or Section 8. Kitchen pictures will come soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Dublin Drive have any available units?
831 Dublin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 Dublin Drive have?
Some of 831 Dublin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Dublin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
831 Dublin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Dublin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 831 Dublin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 831 Dublin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 831 Dublin Drive offers parking.
Does 831 Dublin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 Dublin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Dublin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 831 Dublin Drive has a pool.
Does 831 Dublin Drive have accessible units?
No, 831 Dublin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Dublin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Dublin Drive has units with dishwashers.

