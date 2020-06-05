All apartments in Richardson
Richardson, TX
824 Wisteria Way
Location

824 Wisteria Way, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EVERTHING NEW, UNBELIEVABLE, NEW KITCHEN, NEW FLOOR, NEW PAINT, NEW BATH. PROFESSIONAL DESIGN , ELEGANT COLORS, GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHENM. HURRY TO ENJOY NEW HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Wisteria Way have any available units?
824 Wisteria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 824 Wisteria Way currently offering any rent specials?
824 Wisteria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Wisteria Way pet-friendly?
No, 824 Wisteria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 824 Wisteria Way offer parking?
Yes, 824 Wisteria Way offers parking.
Does 824 Wisteria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Wisteria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Wisteria Way have a pool?
No, 824 Wisteria Way does not have a pool.
Does 824 Wisteria Way have accessible units?
No, 824 Wisteria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Wisteria Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Wisteria Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 Wisteria Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 Wisteria Way does not have units with air conditioning.

