Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:28 AM

8236 Agarito Way

8236 Agarito Way · No Longer Available
Location

8236 Agarito Way, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This beautiful brand-new property awaits you! Spacious and bright, never lived in 2-story home available for rent in the most sought-after Plano ISD! Minutes’ walk from UT Dallas, this centrally located home allows easy access to PGBT, DNT, and US75. Ready to move in, this home features a crisp, modern, open design and includes upgraded hardwood floors, granite countertops, SS appliances, gas cooktop, and blinds throughout. The first floor has a living room, study, dining room, and master while the second floor has a huge media room along with three other bedrooms. Rent includes monitored security system and HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8236 Agarito Way have any available units?
8236 Agarito Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8236 Agarito Way have?
Some of 8236 Agarito Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8236 Agarito Way currently offering any rent specials?
8236 Agarito Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8236 Agarito Way pet-friendly?
No, 8236 Agarito Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 8236 Agarito Way offer parking?
Yes, 8236 Agarito Way offers parking.
Does 8236 Agarito Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8236 Agarito Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8236 Agarito Way have a pool?
No, 8236 Agarito Way does not have a pool.
Does 8236 Agarito Way have accessible units?
No, 8236 Agarito Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8236 Agarito Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8236 Agarito Way has units with dishwashers.

