8236 Agarito Way

This beautiful brand-new property awaits you! Spacious and bright, never lived in 2-story home available for rent in the most sought-after Plano ISD! Minutes’ walk from UT Dallas, this centrally located home allows easy access to PGBT, DNT, and US75. Ready to move in, this home features a crisp, modern, open design and includes upgraded hardwood floors, granite countertops, SS appliances, gas cooktop, and blinds throughout. The first floor has a living room, study, dining room, and master while the second floor has a huge media room along with three other bedrooms. Rent includes monitored security system and HOA dues.