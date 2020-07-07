Rent Calculator
822 Kingswood Avenue
822 Kingswood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
822 Kingswood Avenue, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Great Location! Close to UTD, shopping, etc. Remodeled, updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home. 2 car garage with one side converted to another room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 822 Kingswood Avenue have any available units?
822 Kingswood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 822 Kingswood Avenue have?
Some of 822 Kingswood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 822 Kingswood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
822 Kingswood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Kingswood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 822 Kingswood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 822 Kingswood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 822 Kingswood Avenue offers parking.
Does 822 Kingswood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Kingswood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Kingswood Avenue have a pool?
No, 822 Kingswood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 822 Kingswood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 822 Kingswood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Kingswood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 Kingswood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
