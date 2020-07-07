All apartments in Richardson
816 Sherwood Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 10:02 AM

816 Sherwood Drive

816 Sherwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

816 Sherwood Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Richardson Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Light, bright, clean, and open! This home is great for entertaining! You will not believe this yard! Private gated entry into back yard with rear, side facing garage for added privacy and security! This home sits on a quarter of an acre! Concrete pad in back yard large enough for mini basketball court and-or storage shed, and still plenty of grass! Tons of closets in this lovely Richardson home! New appliances and granite countertops in this beautiful kitchen that is open to the living area. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

