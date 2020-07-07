816 Sherwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Light, bright, clean, and open! This home is great for entertaining! You will not believe this yard! Private gated entry into back yard with rear, side facing garage for added privacy and security! This home sits on a quarter of an acre! Concrete pad in back yard large enough for mini basketball court and-or storage shed, and still plenty of grass! Tons of closets in this lovely Richardson home! New appliances and granite countertops in this beautiful kitchen that is open to the living area. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and schools!