Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 814 Greenhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
814 Greenhaven Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:55 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
814 Greenhaven Drive
814 Greenhaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
814 Greenhaven Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
new construction
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
new construction
RISD, Walk to UTD. 2014 NEW AC. 2017 New wood flooring. Remodel on 2014
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 814 Greenhaven Drive have any available units?
814 Greenhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 814 Greenhaven Drive have?
Some of 814 Greenhaven Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 814 Greenhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
814 Greenhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Greenhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 814 Greenhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 814 Greenhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 814 Greenhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 814 Greenhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Greenhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Greenhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 814 Greenhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 814 Greenhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 814 Greenhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Greenhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Greenhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Similar Pages
Richardson 1 Bedrooms
Richardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with Parking
Richardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Dallas
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District