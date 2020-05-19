810 Wisteria Way

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautifully updated and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Richardson is now available. This home features laminate wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, carpet flooring and neutral paint - plus so much more. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=m7eL8IX4hm&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com