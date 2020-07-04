Rent Calculator
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
806 Mount Vernon Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
806 Mount Vernon Drive
806 Mt Vernon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
806 Mt Vernon Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Marlborough Square
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 4 bedroom, open kitchen to living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 806 Mount Vernon Drive have any available units?
806 Mount Vernon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 806 Mount Vernon Drive have?
Some of 806 Mount Vernon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 806 Mount Vernon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
806 Mount Vernon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Mount Vernon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 806 Mount Vernon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 806 Mount Vernon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 806 Mount Vernon Drive offers parking.
Does 806 Mount Vernon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Mount Vernon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Mount Vernon Drive have a pool?
No, 806 Mount Vernon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 806 Mount Vernon Drive have accessible units?
No, 806 Mount Vernon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Mount Vernon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Mount Vernon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
