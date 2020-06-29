All apartments in Richardson
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:03 AM

801 E Campbell

801 East Campbell Road · No Longer Available
Location

801 East Campbell Road, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
Below Market Lease Rate $16/SF + E. OFFICE SUBLEASE in Richardson TX @ Campbell & US-75. 5-7 Window offices (furniture available). Furnished reception area, large workroom + storage room, storage/server room, and open office area. Immediate access to N Central Expressway. Minutes to Pres. G. Bush Turnpike & LBJ Frwy. 17 Miles to Love Field Airport. Nearby restaurants include: On-site deli, Chiloso Mexican Bistro, Twisted Root, Panera, Starbucks, Cafe Brazil, Torchy’s Tacos, Freebirds Burritos, Chipotle, Snuffer’s, Zoe’s Kitchen, Mumtaz, Yoshi Shabu Shabu, i Fratelli Pizza, Potbelly, Taco Ocho, Sushi Sake, Kolache Factory.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 E Campbell have any available units?
801 E Campbell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 801 E Campbell currently offering any rent specials?
801 E Campbell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 E Campbell pet-friendly?
No, 801 E Campbell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 801 E Campbell offer parking?
No, 801 E Campbell does not offer parking.
Does 801 E Campbell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 E Campbell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 E Campbell have a pool?
No, 801 E Campbell does not have a pool.
Does 801 E Campbell have accessible units?
No, 801 E Campbell does not have accessible units.
Does 801 E Campbell have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 E Campbell does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 E Campbell have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 E Campbell does not have units with air conditioning.

