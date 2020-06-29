801 E Campbell

Amenities
Below Market Lease Rate $16/SF + E. OFFICE SUBLEASE in Richardson TX @ Campbell & US-75. 5-7 Window offices (furniture available). Furnished reception area, large workroom + storage room, storage/server room, and open office area. Immediate access to N Central Expressway. Minutes to Pres. G. Bush Turnpike & LBJ Frwy. 17 Miles to Love Field Airport. Nearby restaurants include: On-site deli, Chiloso Mexican Bistro, Twisted Root, Panera, Starbucks, Cafe Brazil, Torchy’s Tacos, Freebirds Burritos, Chipotle, Snuffer’s, Zoe’s Kitchen, Mumtaz, Yoshi Shabu Shabu, i Fratelli Pizza, Potbelly, Taco Ocho, Sushi Sake, Kolache Factory.