Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
737 Dumont Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:40 AM

737 Dumont Drive

737 Dumont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

737 Dumont Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Richardson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Impeccably maintained home nestled on an interior lot in established RICHARDSON HEIGHTS. Charming ranch home includes 2 generous living areas, dining area plus breakfast nook, warm hardwood floors & wood blinds. Dream kitchen features SS appliances, Pro Viking dbl oven, gas range, refrigerator, vent hood, custom cabinetry, & kitchen window sink. Spacious master retreat w recently updated master bath including double vanities. Separate laundry room w washer & dryer hookups. Backyard patio w large private backyard with plenty of grass for kids & pets. Close to schools and one block from Durham Park. Easy access to Hwy 75, restaurants, shopping, & entertainment galore. Don't delay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Dumont Drive have any available units?
737 Dumont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Dumont Drive have?
Some of 737 Dumont Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Dumont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
737 Dumont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Dumont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Dumont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 737 Dumont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 737 Dumont Drive offers parking.
Does 737 Dumont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Dumont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Dumont Drive have a pool?
No, 737 Dumont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 737 Dumont Drive have accessible units?
No, 737 Dumont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Dumont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Dumont Drive has units with dishwashers.

