737 Dumont Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Impeccably maintained home nestled on an interior lot in established RICHARDSON HEIGHTS. Charming ranch home includes 2 generous living areas, dining area plus breakfast nook, warm hardwood floors & wood blinds. Dream kitchen features SS appliances, Pro Viking dbl oven, gas range, refrigerator, vent hood, custom cabinetry, & kitchen window sink. Spacious master retreat w recently updated master bath including double vanities. Separate laundry room w washer & dryer hookups. Backyard patio w large private backyard with plenty of grass for kids & pets. Close to schools and one block from Durham Park. Easy access to Hwy 75, restaurants, shopping, & entertainment galore. Don't delay!