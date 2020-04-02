All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 736 Plano Road N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
736 Plano Road N
Last updated January 11 2020 at 10:09 PM

736 Plano Road N

736 N Plano Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

736 N Plano Rd, Richardson, TX 75081
Duck Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Almost new and classy three story townhome. Large open living room with real nailed down and wood stained hardwoods and electric fireplace with multi colors flame. The gourmet kitchen on the second level features a freestanding island with 3CM quartz countertops, professional styled 4 burner gas stove, microwave drawer and professional vent a hood all upgraded Whirlpool appliances. This state of the art home also includes a 15 seer HVAC, smart Schlage front door hardware and ring doorbell system. The oversized garage has a plug-in for electric cars. This complex is located at the crest of Duck Creek linear park and trail for off time enjoyment and stunning views. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Plano Road N have any available units?
736 Plano Road N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 Plano Road N have?
Some of 736 Plano Road N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Plano Road N currently offering any rent specials?
736 Plano Road N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Plano Road N pet-friendly?
No, 736 Plano Road N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 736 Plano Road N offer parking?
Yes, 736 Plano Road N offers parking.
Does 736 Plano Road N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 Plano Road N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Plano Road N have a pool?
No, 736 Plano Road N does not have a pool.
Does 736 Plano Road N have accessible units?
No, 736 Plano Road N does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Plano Road N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 Plano Road N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District