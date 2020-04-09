731 Brentwood Lane

This stunning little nugget in well established neighborhood has some updates with 2 living areas*3 bedrooms and 2 bath*Cozy galley kitchen with SS appliances*2 inch blinds throughout* Large corner lot with ample room to play in fenced backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
