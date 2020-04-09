All apartments in Richardson
731 Brentwood Lane

731 Brentwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

731 Brentwood Lane, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning little nugget in well established neighborhood has some updates with 2 living areas*3 bedrooms and 2 bath*Cozy galley kitchen with SS appliances*2 inch blinds throughout* Large corner lot with ample room to play in fenced backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Brentwood Lane have any available units?
731 Brentwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Brentwood Lane have?
Some of 731 Brentwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Brentwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
731 Brentwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Brentwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 731 Brentwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 731 Brentwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 731 Brentwood Lane offers parking.
Does 731 Brentwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 Brentwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Brentwood Lane have a pool?
No, 731 Brentwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 731 Brentwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 731 Brentwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Brentwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 Brentwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

