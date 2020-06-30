All apartments in Richardson
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:15 PM

729 Sherbrook Drive

729 Sherbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

729 Sherbrook Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3bd, 2ba with 1489 sq ft situated on an OVERSIZED lot! High ceilings and brick accents throughout. Conveniently located close to Hwy. 75 & George Bush Turnpike!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Sherbrook Drive have any available units?
729 Sherbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Sherbrook Drive have?
Some of 729 Sherbrook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Sherbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
729 Sherbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Sherbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 729 Sherbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 729 Sherbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 729 Sherbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 729 Sherbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Sherbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Sherbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 729 Sherbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 729 Sherbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 729 Sherbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Sherbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 Sherbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

