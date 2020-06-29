Rent Calculator
727 Silverstone Drive
727 Silverstone Drive
727 Silverstone Drive
Location
727 Silverstone Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming home in a much desired neighborhood. Beautifully updated kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors. Oversized 2 car garage. Huge backyard. Must see! Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 727 Silverstone Drive have any available units?
727 Silverstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 727 Silverstone Drive have?
Some of 727 Silverstone Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 727 Silverstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
727 Silverstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Silverstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 Silverstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 727 Silverstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 727 Silverstone Drive offers parking.
Does 727 Silverstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Silverstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Silverstone Drive have a pool?
No, 727 Silverstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 727 Silverstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 727 Silverstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Silverstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Silverstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
