Updated single story home . Spacious living room with laminate wood floor all over the house . New paint in and out. Two car garage plus boat parking. Granite countertop! Ready for Move In! Close to UTD!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 716 Timberlake Circle have any available units?
716 Timberlake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Timberlake Circle have?
Some of 716 Timberlake Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Timberlake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
716 Timberlake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.