710 Silverstone Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 2:20 AM
710 Silverstone Drive
710 Silverstone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
710 Silverstone Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 710 Silverstone Drive have any available units?
710 Silverstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 710 Silverstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
710 Silverstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Silverstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 710 Silverstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 710 Silverstone Drive offer parking?
No, 710 Silverstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 710 Silverstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Silverstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Silverstone Drive have a pool?
No, 710 Silverstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 710 Silverstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 710 Silverstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Silverstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Silverstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Silverstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Silverstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
