Richardson, TX
708 Lorrie Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

708 Lorrie Drive

708 Lorrie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

708 Lorrie Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Feel right at home- charming and completely updated! Beautifully restored original oak hardwood floors throughout! New energy efficient Low E windows and solid core doors. The light and bright kitchen features new cabinets, subway tile backsplash, all new stainless steel appliances, gas range stove, and granite countertops. Stunning new bathroom with frameless glass shower and pebble stone shower floor. Enjoy entertaining or relaxing in the spacious backyard complete with a 20x20 raised deck! Conveniently located near schools, restaurants, and entertainment! Easy access to freeways, North Dallas, uptown, and downtown. *All new furnishings throughout available for sale* *Home for sale and for lease*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Lorrie Drive have any available units?
708 Lorrie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Lorrie Drive have?
Some of 708 Lorrie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Lorrie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 Lorrie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Lorrie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 708 Lorrie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 708 Lorrie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 708 Lorrie Drive offers parking.
Does 708 Lorrie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Lorrie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Lorrie Drive have a pool?
No, 708 Lorrie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 708 Lorrie Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 Lorrie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Lorrie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Lorrie Drive has units with dishwashers.

