708 Lorrie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Feel right at home- charming and completely updated! Beautifully restored original oak hardwood floors throughout! New energy efficient Low E windows and solid core doors. The light and bright kitchen features new cabinets, subway tile backsplash, all new stainless steel appliances, gas range stove, and granite countertops. Stunning new bathroom with frameless glass shower and pebble stone shower floor. Enjoy entertaining or relaxing in the spacious backyard complete with a 20x20 raised deck! Conveniently located near schools, restaurants, and entertainment! Easy access to freeways, North Dallas, uptown, and downtown. *All new furnishings throughout available for sale* *Home for sale and for lease*