Richardson, TX
/
708 Downing Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:05 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
708 Downing Drive
708 Downing Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
708 Downing Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Richardson Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 708 Downing Drive have any available units?
708 Downing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 708 Downing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 Downing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Downing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 708 Downing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 708 Downing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 708 Downing Drive offers parking.
Does 708 Downing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Downing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Downing Drive have a pool?
No, 708 Downing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 708 Downing Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 Downing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Downing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Downing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Downing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Downing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
