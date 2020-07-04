All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 704 Towne House Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
704 Towne House Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:31 PM

704 Towne House Lane

704 Towne House Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

704 Towne House Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Towne House Lane have any available units?
704 Towne House Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 704 Towne House Lane currently offering any rent specials?
704 Towne House Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Towne House Lane pet-friendly?
No, 704 Towne House Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 704 Towne House Lane offer parking?
No, 704 Towne House Lane does not offer parking.
Does 704 Towne House Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Towne House Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Towne House Lane have a pool?
No, 704 Towne House Lane does not have a pool.
Does 704 Towne House Lane have accessible units?
No, 704 Towne House Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Towne House Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Towne House Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Towne House Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Towne House Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District