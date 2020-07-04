All apartments in Richardson
703 South Grove Road
703 South Grove Road

703 South Grove Road · No Longer Available
703 South Grove Road, Richardson, TX 75081
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
fireplace
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2561 sq. ft., 1 story home in Richardson, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Formal dining and living rooms. Amazing living room with beautiful skylight and brick fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Over-sized master suite with custom shower! Beautiful backyard oasis. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 703 South Grove Road have any available units?
703 South Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 703 South Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
703 South Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 South Grove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 South Grove Road is pet friendly.
Does 703 South Grove Road offer parking?
No, 703 South Grove Road does not offer parking.
Does 703 South Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 South Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 South Grove Road have a pool?
No, 703 South Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 703 South Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 703 South Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 703 South Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 South Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 South Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 South Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.

