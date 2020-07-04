All apartments in Richardson
Location

626 Alexandra Avenue, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
BEAUTIFUL, UPGRADED Town Home! Contemporary features, open concept living area & 2nd Living Area Loft, Kitchen extended bar seating, granite counter tops, mosaic tile back splash, ceramic tile floor, custom cabinetry stainless steel appliances. Master Bed bay windows, shower with double vanity. Lots of natural light, Low E double pained, custom blinds. Upgraded fixtures. Attached 2-car Garage. Stair Case-iron balusters. Energy efficient Radiant barrier & insulation. HOA maintains all outside care. Fee covered by owner. Awesome community pool & playground. Conveniently located within walking distance of Spring Valley DART station, near major highways with easy access to dining, shopping & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Alexandra Avenue have any available units?
626 Alexandra Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 Alexandra Avenue have?
Some of 626 Alexandra Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Alexandra Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
626 Alexandra Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Alexandra Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 626 Alexandra Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 626 Alexandra Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 626 Alexandra Avenue offers parking.
Does 626 Alexandra Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Alexandra Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Alexandra Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 626 Alexandra Avenue has a pool.
Does 626 Alexandra Avenue have accessible units?
No, 626 Alexandra Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Alexandra Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 Alexandra Avenue has units with dishwashers.

