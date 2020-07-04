626 Alexandra Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFUL, UPGRADED Town Home! Contemporary features, open concept living area & 2nd Living Area Loft, Kitchen extended bar seating, granite counter tops, mosaic tile back splash, ceramic tile floor, custom cabinetry stainless steel appliances. Master Bed bay windows, shower with double vanity. Lots of natural light, Low E double pained, custom blinds. Upgraded fixtures. Attached 2-car Garage. Stair Case-iron balusters. Energy efficient Radiant barrier & insulation. HOA maintains all outside care. Fee covered by owner. Awesome community pool & playground. Conveniently located within walking distance of Spring Valley DART station, near major highways with easy access to dining, shopping & entertainment.