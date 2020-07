Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Nice! Well maintained by first owner and full of features townhouse. The place features all the essential upgrades that you'd ask for, high end appliances, granite tops, black splash, wood floors, and more. Nice short walk to community swimming pool and park just behind the property. Enjoy nice creek view just behind the townhouse. Walking distance to Spring Valley Station - DART.