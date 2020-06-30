All apartments in Richardson
Richardson, TX
604 Woodhill Circle
604 Woodhill Circle

604 Woodhill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

604 Woodhill Circle, Richardson, TX 75081
Duck Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wood flooring.Charming home in Hidden Creek estates with an awesome location off city hike and bike trail a light and bright must see home. Washer-Dryer-Refrigerator is Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Woodhill Circle have any available units?
604 Woodhill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Woodhill Circle have?
Some of 604 Woodhill Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Woodhill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
604 Woodhill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Woodhill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 604 Woodhill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 604 Woodhill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 604 Woodhill Circle offers parking.
Does 604 Woodhill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Woodhill Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Woodhill Circle have a pool?
No, 604 Woodhill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 604 Woodhill Circle have accessible units?
No, 604 Woodhill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Woodhill Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Woodhill Circle has units with dishwashers.

