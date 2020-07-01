All apartments in Richardson
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:05 PM

6 High Mesa Place

6 High Mesa Place · No Longer Available
Location

6 High Mesa Place, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime location next to UTD and Point North Park in prestigious Canyon Creek Country Club neighborhood. 4 bed and 2.5 bath, in Cul De Sac. Renovate kitchen, bathroom in 2014 with stainless appliances, granite counter top and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 High Mesa Place have any available units?
6 High Mesa Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 High Mesa Place have?
Some of 6 High Mesa Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 High Mesa Place currently offering any rent specials?
6 High Mesa Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 High Mesa Place pet-friendly?
No, 6 High Mesa Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 6 High Mesa Place offer parking?
Yes, 6 High Mesa Place offers parking.
Does 6 High Mesa Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 High Mesa Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 High Mesa Place have a pool?
No, 6 High Mesa Place does not have a pool.
Does 6 High Mesa Place have accessible units?
No, 6 High Mesa Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6 High Mesa Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 High Mesa Place has units with dishwashers.

