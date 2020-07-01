6 High Mesa Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Prime location next to UTD and Point North Park in prestigious Canyon Creek Country Club neighborhood. 4 bed and 2.5 bath, in Cul De Sac. Renovate kitchen, bathroom in 2014 with stainless appliances, granite counter top and much more.