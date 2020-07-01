All apartments in Richardson
Richardson, TX
537 W Lookout Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

537 W Lookout Drive

537 West Lookout Drive · No Longer Available
Location

537 West Lookout Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully remodeled with Canyon Creek Country Club view! Great golf course views from the community pool. Light and Bright 2nd floor condo with open patio on CANYON CREEK! PLANO SCHOOLS! Fresh Paint, New Wood Floor, Porcelain Tiles and Carpets. Luxurious Bath and Granite Counter Tops. Refrigerator included. 2 large bedrooms and closets! TWO parking spaces: one covered and one is at front! On-Site Washer&Dryer. Water included. Tenant only pays for electricity. Very quiet! Next to UTD. available Jan, 1st 2019. Come See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 W Lookout Drive have any available units?
537 W Lookout Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 W Lookout Drive have?
Some of 537 W Lookout Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 W Lookout Drive currently offering any rent specials?
537 W Lookout Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 W Lookout Drive pet-friendly?
No, 537 W Lookout Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 537 W Lookout Drive offer parking?
Yes, 537 W Lookout Drive offers parking.
Does 537 W Lookout Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 W Lookout Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 W Lookout Drive have a pool?
Yes, 537 W Lookout Drive has a pool.
Does 537 W Lookout Drive have accessible units?
No, 537 W Lookout Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 537 W Lookout Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 W Lookout Drive has units with dishwashers.

