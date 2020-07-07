Rent Calculator
536 Vernet St.
536 Vernet St.
536 Vernet St
No Longer Available
Location
536 Vernet St, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated Home in Richardson -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3816990)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 536 Vernet St. have any available units?
536 Vernet St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 536 Vernet St. currently offering any rent specials?
536 Vernet St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Vernet St. pet-friendly?
No, 536 Vernet St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 536 Vernet St. offer parking?
No, 536 Vernet St. does not offer parking.
Does 536 Vernet St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 Vernet St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Vernet St. have a pool?
No, 536 Vernet St. does not have a pool.
Does 536 Vernet St. have accessible units?
No, 536 Vernet St. does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Vernet St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 Vernet St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 536 Vernet St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 536 Vernet St. does not have units with air conditioning.
